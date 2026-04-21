Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 122,536 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $16,613,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% in the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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