Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,370 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,370 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,753,472. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of CF stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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