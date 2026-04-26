Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,599 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $15,726,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 10.5% of Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $664.10 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $606.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $462.43 and a 52-week high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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