Bristlecone Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bristlecone Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,919 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Bristlecone Value Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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