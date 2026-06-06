Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 72,677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1%

BMY stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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