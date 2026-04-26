Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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