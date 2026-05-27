Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 33,050 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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