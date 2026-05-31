Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title

BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title

The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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