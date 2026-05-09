British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,786 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up about 7.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTI alerts: Sign Up

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BTI opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.8349 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here