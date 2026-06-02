Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Inspire Trust Co. N.A.'s 3rd Largest Position

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.8% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Article link

Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Article link

Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print.

Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Article link

Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism.

Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from one market watcher suggests some investors are hedging ahead of the report, reflecting concern that the stock’s elevated valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Article link

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $459.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $466.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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