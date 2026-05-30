Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Westover Capital Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.90 and a 52-week high of $448.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $383.52 and its 200 day moving average is $358.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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