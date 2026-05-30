Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Glenview Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $166,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after purchasing an additional 716,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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