Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 181,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $62,967,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.90 and a 12-month high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here