Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after acquiring an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,453,320,000 after acquiring an additional 716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 237,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here