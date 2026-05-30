Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Legal & General Group Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of Broadcom worth $11,582,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $383.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.90 and a 1-year high of $448.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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