Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 236.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,844,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,791,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,466 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 52,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.90 and a 12 month high of $448.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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