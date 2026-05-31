Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.7% of Arnhold LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arnhold LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $383.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $234.90 and a one year high of $448.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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