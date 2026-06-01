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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its Broadcom stake by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 33,940 shares and still holding 438,868 shares valued at about $151.9 million.
  • Analysts remain bullish overall on AVGO, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price of $454.55; recent calls from TD Cowen and Citigroup both reiterated buy ratings with $500 targets.
  • Broadcom reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.60 annualized.
  • Five stocks we like better than Broadcom.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 33,940 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $151,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $446.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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