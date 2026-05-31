Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 57,827 shares during the period. PGGM Investments' holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $454.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.90 and a 1 year high of $448.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $383.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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