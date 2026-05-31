Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $383.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $234.90 and a one year high of $448.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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