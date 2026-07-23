Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Lessened by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 548,299 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 8.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $1,255,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 30.6% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 123,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 390.2% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $8,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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