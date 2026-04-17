Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Stock Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.10 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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