Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 246.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,304,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 928,085 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 345,397 shares of the company's stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

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Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE BKD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. The firm had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

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Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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