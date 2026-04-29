Brookfield Corporation $BN Stock Holdings Raised by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,376 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 233,997 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 3.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $35,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 147.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 42.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,531 shares of the company's stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company's stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts: Sign Up

Brookfield Trading Down 1.4%

Brookfield stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here