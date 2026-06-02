Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 333,500 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,475 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,276 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,595,000. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,975 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BIP opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is currently 275.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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