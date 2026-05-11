Brummer Multi Strategy AB Acquires Shares of 14,375 Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Brummer Multi Strategy AB purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Abivax comprises about 11.7% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 2,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,698,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,800,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Abivax Stock Performance

ABVX stock opened at $122.74 on Monday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $148.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abivax in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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