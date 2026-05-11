Brummer Multi Strategy AB Purchases Shares of 8,183 IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Brummer Multi Strategy AB bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,183 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. IQVIA accounts for 11.2% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $178.48 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here