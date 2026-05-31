Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $22.89 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,267 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 5.1%

INTC stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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