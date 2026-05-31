Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $41.71 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,273 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 58,555 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 4.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here