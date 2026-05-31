Bruni J V & Co. Co. Purchases Shares of 157,827 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,827 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $15,451,000. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.19% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,674,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 117.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 662,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $98,989,000 after acquiring an additional 321,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 343,119 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 315,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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