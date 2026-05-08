Brunswick Corporation $BC Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 164,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of Brunswick worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,637,000 after purchasing an additional 830,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,164 shares of the company's stock worth $107,518,000 after buying an additional 700,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 812.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 628,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Brunswick by 62.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,060,000 after buying an additional 565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Brunswick by 268.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 521,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,973,000 after buying an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Further Reading

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