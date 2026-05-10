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Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
American Water Works logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 903.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 38,810 shares valued at about $5.07 million.
  • American Water Works reported Q1 earnings of $1.01 per share, missing estimates, though revenue came in at $1.21 billion and rose 5.7% year over year. The company also guided FY 2026 EPS to $6.02–$6.12.
  • The utility raised its quarterly dividend to $0.895 per share from $0.83, implying an annualized dividend of $3.58 and a yield of about 2.9%.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Water Works.

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 903.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $125.03 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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