Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 25,448 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 25,448 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,517 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,286,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $743,749,000 after acquiring an additional 778,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,789,200 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $373,239,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $321,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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