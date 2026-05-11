Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 59,315 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 59,315 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $104.77 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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