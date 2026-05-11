Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,741 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Global Payments's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

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About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

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