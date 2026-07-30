Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Lam Research comprises about 0.6% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $364.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $252.35 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research earned $1.82 per share , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $6.72 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. Lam Research Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lam Research earned , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Lam Research Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Boom

The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of and EPS of , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Lam Research Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation.

The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LRCX remained under pressure amid a broad semiconductor pullback, tighter Federal Reserve expectations, Middle East tensions and renewed concerns that advances in Chinese lithography could alter China’s demand for foreign chipmaking equipment. These sector and geopolitical risks overshadowed the favorable quarterly figures. Lam Research Is Down After China Lithography Jitters

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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