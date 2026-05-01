Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,530 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 3.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company's stock worth $240,643,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $4,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.77. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $355.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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