Busey Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,709 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.6% of Busey Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Busey Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 303,681 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 29,434 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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