BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 7,179 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Celestica by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.4% during the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 154.5% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Celestica Stock Up 10.8%

Celestica stock opened at $427.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $435.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Research lowered Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD boosted their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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