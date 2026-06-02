BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 102,473 Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,473 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.20% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the energy company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the energy company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the energy company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the energy company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,717.80. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,890. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

See Also

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