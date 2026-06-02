BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 194,869 Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.08% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 2,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150,438 shares of the company's stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after acquiring an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,705,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.55.

View Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 7.2%

Celsius stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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