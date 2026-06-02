BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 92,921 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 387.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,921 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.11% of TTM Technologies worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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