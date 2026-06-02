BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,587,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 2.3%

American Electric Power stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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