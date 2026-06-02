BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 181,065 Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 181,065 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,983,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Edison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $599,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $489,806,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $113,977,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,530,000 after acquiring an additional 974,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,904,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $191,478,000 after acquiring an additional 926,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.8%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Evercore set a $116.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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