BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $71.03 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,560 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up 1.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.41% of Tenet Healthcare worth $71,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $248,494,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $225,263,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock worth $638,958,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock worth $380,989,000 after buying an additional 720,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 624,125 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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