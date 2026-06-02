BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $10.49 Million in Timken Company (The) $TKR

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,730 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,494,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.18% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 11,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,629 shares of company stock worth $7,186,321 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

See Also

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