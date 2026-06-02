BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $12.93 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,076 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 5.9%

LITE stock opened at $905.00 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $865.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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