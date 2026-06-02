BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 338,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,018,000. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $841,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $150,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,946 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $161,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,571.40. This represents a 80.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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