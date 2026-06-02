BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 110,000 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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