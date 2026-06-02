BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $8.39 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,425,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,015,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,975 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 624,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 2.6%

UAL opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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